GSK (NYSE:GSK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.78) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.35) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,850.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in GSK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

