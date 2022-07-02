Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,989,300 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 2,344,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 906.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (Get Rating)
