Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,989,300 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 2,344,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 906.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,449. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services.

