Grin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,655.00 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $58,655.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,296.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.58 or 0.05496195 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029744 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00260727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.86 or 0.00600438 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00076469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.89 or 0.00538369 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

