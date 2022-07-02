Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €20.60 at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.