Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT Lowered to €20.60 at Berenberg Bank

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from €21.40 ($22.77) to €20.60 ($21.91) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.
NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
