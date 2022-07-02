GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Short Interest Update

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRNH traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 199,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. GreenGro Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.