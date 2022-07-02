Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Trading 1% Higher

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 4,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Wall Motor (GWLLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.