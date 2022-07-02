Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Trading 1% Higher

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. 4,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 8,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GWLLF)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

