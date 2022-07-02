Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes (NASDAQ:GECCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of GECCN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.36. 5,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905. Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – Notes Company Profile (Get Rating)
