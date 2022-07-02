Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 340,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 26,253,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

GRAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

