G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Shares Down 0.1%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 40,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G&P Acquisition by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 466,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G&P Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

