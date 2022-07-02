Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,095,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 782,981 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,893,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 199,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 49,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.73 and a one year high of $100.12.

