Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.
About Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB)
