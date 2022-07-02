Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

