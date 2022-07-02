Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,549. Global X E-commerce ETF has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $34.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

