Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 2,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 678,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares in the last quarter.
Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global SPAC Partners (GLSPT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.