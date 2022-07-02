Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 2,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 59,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,030,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 678,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares in the last quarter.

Global SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

