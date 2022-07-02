Global Social Chain (GSC) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $754,833.83 and $2,384.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

