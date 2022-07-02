Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Declares Dividend of $0.40

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.5%.

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $221,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 22.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

