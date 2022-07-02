Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Up 56.1% in June

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GIC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Global Industrial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

