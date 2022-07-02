Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 560

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.12) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 560 ($6.87) price target on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on Glencore in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 426.35 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.91. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £56.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

