GFS Advisors LLC Sells 49,600 Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 128,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

