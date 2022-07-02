GFS Advisors LLC Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $63.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $62.14 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

