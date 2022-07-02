GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

