GFS Advisors LLC Has $816,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

