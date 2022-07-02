GFS Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,111,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.43 and its 200-day moving average is $269.66.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

