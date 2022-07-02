GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $282.13 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

