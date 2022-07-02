GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,940 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $146,951,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,158,000.

ACWI stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

