GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 5,269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,983,000 after acquiring an additional 655,601 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

