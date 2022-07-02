Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 308,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,102. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

