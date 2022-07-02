Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $5.50

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a market cap of $499.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after buying an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 71.8% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,945,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 2,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,343,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,414,000 after buying an additional 1,868,063 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,426,000 after buying an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.