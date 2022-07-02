General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $32.19 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

