General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $75.79 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 52,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in General Mills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

