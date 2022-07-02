General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.36.

GE stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

