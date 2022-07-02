Gattaca (LON:GATC) Shares Up 0.8%

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.50 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.79). 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 54,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.78).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.30. The stock has a market cap of £20.67 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98.

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional, engineering, and technology support solutions; and statement of work solutions, as well as talent mapping and insights, rate/salary benchmarking, diversity consultancy, talent attraction and employer branding, recruitment process analysis, recruitment technology, workforce compliance, workforce planning, and assessment and selection solutions.

