Gatechain Token (GT) Price Hits $0.58

Gatechain Token (GT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges. Gatechain Token has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.92 or 0.99996007 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . Gatechain Token’s official website is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling Gatechain Token

