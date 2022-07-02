FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.40

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.40 and last traded at $179.27, with a volume of 4019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.
FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
