FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $179.40

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $179.40 and last traded at $179.27, with a volume of 4019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.85.

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.11 and its 200-day moving average is $156.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

