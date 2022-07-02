Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 116,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,385,764 shares.The stock last traded at $9.40 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of -0.11.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

