Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBRT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

FBRT stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -56.35%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.