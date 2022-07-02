Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Foxtons Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

About Foxtons Group (Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

