Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Short Interest Update

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Foxtons Group stock remained flat at $$1.00 during midday trading on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

