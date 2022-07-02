Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth $1,258,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $4,975,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at $17,760,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

FOUN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.