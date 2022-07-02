Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Short Interest Update

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FVT stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,509. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

