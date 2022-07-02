Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FTNT. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.80 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.40 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,888 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,591. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after acquiring an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,062,635,000 after buying an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,149,000 after buying an additional 21,678 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

