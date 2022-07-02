Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 6.6%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.
About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.