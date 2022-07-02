Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading Up 6.6%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.25). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The business had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. Analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

