FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of SKOR stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

