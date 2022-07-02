Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 21,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
