Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. 21,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 872.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

