First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the May 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ FNK traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.24. 100,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,080. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.