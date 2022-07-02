First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,800 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the May 31st total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 208,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $555,000.

LMBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 530,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,305. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.14. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

