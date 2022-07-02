First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.34

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as high as $14.79. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 9,704 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Get First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 61,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.