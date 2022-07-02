First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Up 149.8% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, an increase of 149.8% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 4,209,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,785,000 after purchasing an additional 231,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,773,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

