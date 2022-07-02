First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 58,211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$17.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.67.
First Mexican Gold Company Profile (CVE:FMG)
