FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0375 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and $1.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002362 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 799,092,290 coins and its circulating supply is 596,485,436 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.