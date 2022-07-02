Financial Review: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $288.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.26%. Assure has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 290.44%. Given Assure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97% Assure -13.68% -15.43% -9.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 22.36 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -121.25 Assure $29.19 million 0.65 -$2.76 million ($0.31) -4.75

Assure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Assure beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Assure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.