Financial Review: Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) versus The Competition

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) is one of 944 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Centessa Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2674 12378 38504 609 2.68

Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.44%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.99%. Given Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Centessa Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.38% -31.91% Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,133.64% -1,452.67% -9.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -$381.90 million -2.17 Centessa Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $250.12 million -2.53

Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Centessa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B. The company also has emerging pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage comprising LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, as well as LB201, a PD-L1xCD3 LockBody, which are designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874, a small molecule pharmacological chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency; MGX292, a recombinant modified BMP9 replacement protein designed to overcome the deficiency in BMP9 signaling in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; and OX2R Agonists that are oral and intranasal selective orexin receptor 2 agonists designed to leverage structural insights and to directly target the underlying pathophysiology of orexin neuron loss in Narcolepsy Type 1. In addition, the company has exploratory pipeline products under clinical proof of concept stage containing CBS001, an anti-LIGHT antibody, which preferentially binds the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT in inflammatory/fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a humanized mAb specific to BDCA2, expressed exclusively on plasmacytoid dendritic cells in systemic sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune diseases. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

